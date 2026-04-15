Stock Market News for Apr 15, 2026

U.S. stock markets closed higher on Tuesday buoyed by market participants’ expectations of a possible solution to the Middle East geopolitical conflicts. Moreover, the first-quarter 2026 earnings season started on a positive note. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.7% or 317.74 points to close at 48,535.99. Notably, 19 components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory while 11 ended in negative territory. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 23,639.08, advancing 2% or 455.35 points due to the solid performance by technology bigwigs, especially AI giants.

The S&P 500 gained 1.1% to finish at 6,967.38. Nine out of 11 sectors of the broad-market index ended in positive territory while two ended in negative territory. The Information Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) and the Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) rose 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. On the other hand, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) fell 1.25 and 1%, respectively.

The fear gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 4% to 18.36. A total of 17.96 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, lower than the last 20-session average of 19.10 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 2.62-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 2.26-to-1 ratio favored advancing issues.

Expectations of Middle East Truce

Market participants remained hopeful that the second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran could start this week. On Monday, President Donald Trump said “We’ve been called by the other side.” He added, “They’d like to make a deal very badly.” On Tuesday, Trump told the New York Times that renewed peace talks may start in Pakistan within the next two days.

Consequently, crude oil prices declined. The U.S. benchmark — West Texas Intermediate — crude futures fell 7.87% to settle at $91.28 a barrel. The international benchmark — Brent crude — futures fell 4.6% and settled at $94.79 a barrel.

Q1 2026 Earnings Data

Citigroup Inc. C has reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $3.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and surging 56% year over year. Quarterly, revenues, net of interest expenses, were $24.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 14% year over year and ahead of the consensus mark by 3.8%.

BlackRock Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $12.53 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.96. The figure reflects a 10.9% rise from the year-ago quarter. Quarterly revenues (on a GAAP basis) were $6.70 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.62 billion. Revenues increased 27% year over year.

As a result, shares of Citigroup and BlackRock increased 2.6% and 3%, respectively. Both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Economic Data

The Department of Labor reported that the headline producer price index (PPI) increased 0.5% in March, significantly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.5%. The metric for February was also revised downward to an increase of 0.5% from 0.7% reported earlier. Year over year, the headline PPI jumped 4% in March, marking its highest annual gain since February 2023.

Core PPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose 0.2% in March, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 0.4%. The metric for February was 0.3%. Year over year, the core PPI climbed 3.8% in March. Excluding volatile food, energy and trade services, PPI increased 0.2% monthly and 3.6% annually in March.

The NFIB Small Business Optimization Index fell 3 points in March to 95.8, below its 52-year historic average of 98. This happened for the first time since April 2025. The Uncertainty index rose 4 points in March to stay at 92, well above the historical average of 68.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.