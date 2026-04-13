Stock Market News for Apr 13, 2026

U.S. stock markets closed mixed on Friday as market participants continued to assess the fragile temporary peace truce between Iran and the United States and Israel. The two key economic data that were released on Friday also came in mixed. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in negative territory, while the Nasdaq Composite finished in the green. For the week as a whole, these three indexes posted solid gains.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.6% or 269.23 points to close at 47,916.57. Notably, 24 components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory while just five ended in positive territory and one remained unchanged.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 22,902.89, gaining 0.4% due to the solid performance by AI semiconductor giants. The major gainer of the index was Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL. The stock price of the AI-powered semiconductor giant surged 7.2%. Marvell Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The S&P 500 was down by 0.1% to finish at 6,816.89. Eight out of 11 sectors of the broad-market index ended in positive territory while three ended in negative territory. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) and the Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) gained 1.7% and 1%, respectively. On the other hand, the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) fell 1.2%.

The fear gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 1.3 to 19.23. A total of 15.83 billion shares were traded on Friday, lower than the last 20-session average of 19.18 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.13-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored declining issues.

Middle East Peace Truce Remains Uncertain

The two-week temporary ceasefire between Iran and the U.S-Israel joint forces remained fragile. Israel continued to attack Lebanon while Iran started levying fees on oil tankers (except some of its friendly countries) that are passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In his post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump wrote a warning to Iran “They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now.” The crude oil prices remained volatile. The U.S. benchmark — West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude — futures fell 1.35 to settle at $96.57 a barrel. The international benchmark — the Brent crude — futures also declined 0.8% to settle at $95.20 a barrel.

Inline Inflation Data

The Department of Labor reported that the consumer price inflation (CPI) — popularly known as household inflation — remained mostly in line with the consensus expectations. The headline CPI rose 0.9% in March from 0.3% in February. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was for an increase of 1%.

The jump in headline CPI was solely due to the breakout of war in the Middle East resulting in a 10.9% surge in energy prices. Year over year, the headline CPI increased 3.3% in March, marking its highest monthly rise since April 2024. The metric for February was 2.4%.

Core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose 0.2% in March, inline with the previous month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 0.3%. Year over year, core CPI increased 2.6% in March, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2.7%.

Other Economic Data

University of Michigan reported that the preliminary index for the consumer sentiment index came in at 47.6% in April, below the consensus estimate of 51.8%. The metric for February was 53.3%. The preliminary data of April marked the historically lowest reading for the consumer sentiment index.

The subindex for current economic condition fell to 50.1% in April from 55.8% in March. The subindex for consumer expectations fell to 46.1% in April from 51.7% in March. The 1-year inflation index climbed to 4.8% in April from 3.8% in March, marking the highest monthly increase since April 2025. The long-term 5-year inflation index edged up to 3.4% in April from 3.2% in March, reflecting the highest reading since November 2025.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that new orders for manufactured goods (factory orders) for February remained unchanged month over month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was for an increase of 0.3%. The metric for January was revised downward to 0% from 0.1% reported earlier.

The new orders for manufactured durable goods decreased 1.3% in February while new orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased 1.5%. Shipment of manufactured goods increased 1.4% in February.

Weekly Roundup

Wall Street recorded a strong last week. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — rallied 3%, 3.6% and 4.7%, respectively. The two-week ceasefire in the Middle East war strengthened investors’ confidence in risky assets like equities.

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