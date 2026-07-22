Stock Market Midday, July 22: Markets Brace for Alphabet Earnings as Hyperscaler's AI Debt Comes Into Focus

As of 11:31 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is up 0.24% to 52,351.14, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has gained 0.07% to 7,514.29, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has slipped 0.15% to 25,798.97 as tech stocks come under pressure.

Gold prices have climbed 1.98% to $4,154.42 as of 11:39 AM ET, while the 10-Year Treasury yield is trading up 0.02% at 4.65%. Utilities and energy stocks are leading sector gains, while technology and communication services are falling.

Today's biggest moves

The Magnificent Seven are in focus this morning, with quarterly results due from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after the bell. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) all dropped in early trading. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCIP) soared over 24% after the company said it expects its 2026 gross margins to double.

What this means for investors

It has been a mixed morning of trading as oil prices continued to increase, fueling renewed inflation concerns and pressuring global markets. WTI crude rose over 2% to more than $86 a barrel. Traders are concerned about further supply restrictions as tensions in the Middle East show no signs of de-escalation.

A research note from Goldman Sachs Group highlighted the eye watering level of debt issuance to fund artificial intelligence (AI) build-outs. It said around $489 billion in AI-related debt had been issued this year, with hyperscalers such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta accounting for 40% of the debt. As markets brace for Alphabet and Tesla earnings later today, investors will be looking for signs that this intensive spending is driving revenue growth.

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Emma Newbery has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Goldman Sachs Group, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.