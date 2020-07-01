Stock Market Logs Best Quarter in Three Decades; Where Does It Go From Here?

The stock market might have traded in a tight range since early June, but that was still enough to produce its best quarterly performance in more than three decades. Despite rising coronavirus cases, investors remain optimistic about not only improving economic data, but also on the belief that early stimulus actions taken by the Fed and the Treasury can bolster the U.S. economy in the second half of the year.

On Tuesday, the last day of the month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 217.08 points, or 0.9%, to close at 25,812.88. The Blue-chip index closed out the second quarter gaining 18% — its best quarterly performance since rising 21% in the first quarter of 1987. Notably, this comes on the heels of a 20% decline in the first quarter. The gains in the Dow on Tuesday was lead by Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel (INTC) which posted respective gains of 2.55% and 2.68%. These gains offset a 5.75% decline in Boeing (BA) which fell after rising 14% Monday.

Likewise, the S&P 500 index added 1.5% on Tuesday to end the session at 3,100.29, posting 20% returns for the quarter for log its best three-month gain since 1998. The best performer among the major average was the Nasdaq Composite which jumped 2% Tuesday, amounting to a 30% return for the quarter — its best quarterly output since 1999. The Nasdaq’s rise was driven by the FAANG stocks, namely Apple (AAPL) which rose 14% in the month of June. Amazon (AMZN) which rose 3% on Tuesday, power the Nasdaq by its 41% rise during the quarter.

All told, pretty much every sector was in the green Tuesday, driven by optimism that policy makers and the Fed will pursue more stimulus that will further drive the U.S. economy to avert further damage caused by the coronavirus. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before the House Financial Services Committee, saying he was cautious about expectations for the economy moving forward: “A full recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities.”

But Powell maintained his stance that the Fed will do whatever is necessary to get the economy going in the right direction. “The path forward will also depend on the policy actions taken at all levels of government to provide relief and to support the recovery for as long as needed,” Powell added.

Some investors are also wondering if the market seems a bit too bullish. While there’s an argument to be made there, particularly amid rising Covid-19 cases and the unemployment rate, strong earnings report by Micron (MU) and confident guidance on Monday suggests the second half of the year could surprise to the upside.

The question is, what kind of market can investors expect in the next six months of the year? Will it contain the volatility that we experienced in February and March? Or will it be like the month of June when the S&P traded flat, seemingly with little direction? Those answers, of course, will depend largely on the type of headlines that tend to dictate the market’s course.

With a number of biotech names currently in various trial phases of vaccine development, I'll be focusing on news surrounding the successes or failures which could drive the market in either direction. Similarly, investors should focus on the rate of rising coronavirus cases (and deaths) which could have the same effect on equities, especially if there isn’t positive vaccine data to spur a re-opening of the economy.

