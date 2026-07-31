The Stock Market Just Did Something for the 2nd Time in 100 Years, and History Says What Comes Next

Key Points

The CAPE ratio has closed above 40 for three consecutive months, something that's only been matched once before -- in the dot-com era.

Today's sky-high valuations are backed by profitable tech giants, but the AI boom still depends on frontier model builders like OpenAI that are losing money at unprecedented rates.

Rather than timing an exit, investors should stress-test their portfolios and make sure they own businesses they believe in.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

The cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio has now closed above 40 for three months running. In more than a century ofstock market data that has happened exactly one other time: the dot-com bubble that eventually saw the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lose nearly 50% of its value from March 2000 to October 2002.

So, should you be worried?

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

What the CAPE ratio tells us about market valuations

The CAPE ratio is basically a smoothed-out version of the ordinary price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), in which the price of a stock -- or the entire market -- is divided by its earnings per share (EPS). The difference is that the CAPE ratio takes the level of the S&P 500 and divides it by the average of its inflation-adjusted earnings over the previous 10 years.

That 10-year average is critical. A single bad year or one blowout quarter can send a regular P/E ratio all over the place, but the decade-long time frame takes out the noise when measuring earnings growth over time.

Why three months above 40 echoes the dot-com bubble

While the CAPE reaching such heights is concerning in and of itself, the three-months-in-a-row part is particularly so. It really drives home just how expensive the market is, and it makes the parallel to 1999 more stark.

Back then, the S&P 500 had roughly tripled over five years on enthusiasm for the internet, which investors believed would change the world. It did, but not before the bottom fell out. The market got ahead of the technology's profitability and paid the price.

This belief that a new technology made it "different this time" led investors to ignore the signs and pile into companies with wild valuations just because they had ".com" at the end of their name.

Why this time is actually different

Now, while this obviously seems to rhyme with today, there's a genuine argument that this time is materially different.

The dot-com highs were built on companies that were, in a lot of cases, barely companies at all, many with no profits -- some without even revenue to speak of.

Today's market is dominated by tech giants that make enormous amounts of money. Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon have the balance sheets and the income statements to justify a good chunk of what investors are paying.

If earnings keep climbing at anything like the pace they have, it's not hard to picture the CAPE drifting back toward normal without stock prices needing to correct (even if they slow their pace of growth).

The hidden flaw in the AI investment thesis

There's merit to this, but it's ignoring a pretty major flaw in the AI ecosystem: All of this, by and large, rests on the frontier model builders at the heart of the boom -- companies like OpenAI and Anthropic -- and these companies are losing money on a scale we've just never seen before.

Yes, they are also growing revenue at a pace never seen on this scale, but the costs are rising with it. This is a fundamental problem -- one that still hasn't been solved.

There's something that gets lost in the conversation, in my opinion: A technology can be truly revolutionary -- fundamentally society-altering -- and still be a bad business.

Consider flight. Few innovations have had a more profound effect on society, yet the airline industry is famously a tough business, to put it lightly.

Warren Buffett once told his shareholders, "If a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down." The airline business, he said, is "the worst sort of business" because it "grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money."

I think we may find AI to be a similar sort of business -- at least the business of creating frontier models.

What smart investors should do right now

Now, of course, I could very well be wrong -- plenty of smart people would clearly disagree with me. And, even if I am proven right in the end, when the music stops is the real question. The CAPE spent nearly a year and a half above 40 before the market peaked in 2000.

So, where does all this leave you? Not running for the exits. It's a cliche, I know, but I don't think it's a tired one: Time in the market beats timing the market. That's the real lesson from history.

Instead, treat this as a reason to look hard at what you actually own. Are you holding companies in your portfolio that make money today, or do they need an impressive story to keep their stock price afloat? If the AI narrative shifts, can the businesses in your portfolio adapt?

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,081!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,166,221!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 31, 2026.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.