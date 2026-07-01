Stock Market Investors Just Got Bad News From the Federal Reserve. History Says a Big Drop Could Follow.

Key Points

In June, the Federal Reserve updated its economic projections; rather than lower interest rates, the consensus forecast now calls for higher rates in 2026.

Stocks look less attractive as interest rates increase because investors aren't willing to pay as much for equities when relatively safe bonds offer decent returns.

Since 1999, the Federal Reserve has initiated four rate-increase cycles, and they usually coincided with corrections in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

The U.S. stock market has performed well in the past year, in large part because of enthusiasm surrounding the artificial intelligence trade. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) are up 20% and 27%, respectively, since June 2025. But investors recently got some bad news from the Federal Reserve.

Fed officials now anticipate at least one interest rate increase in 2026. That would mark the beginning of the fifth rate-increase cycle since 1999, and the last four cycles generally coincided with bear markets.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

The odds of interest-rate increases in 2026 have increased substantially

In December, the Federal Reserve lowered the target range on its benchmark interest rate to 3.5% to 3.75%, representing a quarter-point reduction. At the time, the market anticipated at least two more quarter-point rate cuts in 2026, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. But investors' expectations have changed because of the recent acceleration in inflation.

"The most natural path for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is to delay further cuts until the effects of tariffs, higher oil prices and other effects of the war in the Middle East, and the effects of artificial intelligence demand have faded," Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in early June.

The FOMC's latest economic projections reinforce that idea. The dot plot published after the June meeting indicates that 50% of Fed officials now believe at least one quarter-point rate increase will be necessary in 2026. That's up from zero in March. Moreover, about one-third of Fed officials expect at least two quarter-point rate increases this year.

Rate-increase cycles have frequently coincided with stock market corrections

Warren Buffett believes interest rates, especially those on Treasury bonds, are the single most influential variable in determining stock market valuations over time. Low interest rates generally make stocks more attractive, while high interest rates tend to make stocks less attractive. Interest rates have a direct and indirect impact on equities.

The direct impact involves the compression of valuation multiples. In theory, a stock is worth the sum of its future earnings discounted to present value. Higher interest rates reduce the present value of future earnings, which compresses valuations because investors aren't willing to pay as much for stocks when relatively safe bonds offer reasonably good returns.

The indirect impact involves higher borrowing costs. Business investments and consumer spending tend to slow when interest rates rise because it's more expensive to finance projects and purchases. In turn, corporate profits tend to grow more slowly, which can put downward pressure on stocks because equities are often valued based on earnings.

If the Federal Reserve does raise interest rates this year, it would represent the first increase in a new tightening cycle (i.e., a period where rates are rising). The Fed has made that pivot four other times since 1999, and the major stock market indexes usually fell into correction territory at some point in the next three months.

Fed Pivots to Rate Increases Max Drop in S&P 500 Max Drop in Nasdaq Composite June 1999 (8%) (7%) June 2004 (7%) (14%) December 2015 (10%) (15%) March 2022 (17%) (22%) Average (10%) (15%)

As shown, following the Fed's first rate increase in a tightening cycle, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have declined by an average of 10% and 15%, respectively, at some point during the next three months. In one instance, the Nasdaq actually fell more than 20%, meaning the index entered a bear market.

Of course, past performance is not a guarantee of future results, nor are interest-rate increases written in stone. In fact, Morgan Stanley economists believe the Fed will hold interest rates steady through the remaining months of 2026 as inflation cools more quickly than anticipated.

Nevertheless, investors should be prepared for volatility. Higher interest rates become more likely the longer inflation remains elevated, and rate increases could easily drive the stock market into a correction, particularly when valuations are already stretched. The S&P 500 currently trades at 20.1 times forward earnings, a premium to the 10-year average of 19.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,890!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,196,664!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 902% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 1, 2026.

Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CME Group and Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.