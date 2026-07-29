Stock Market Investors Just Got Bad News About President Trump's Economy. It Hints at a Big Move in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Key Points

Futures traders expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates twice before December to curb inflation tied to the Iran war.

If the Federal Reserve raises interest rates this year, it will represent the beginning of the fifth tightening cycle since 1999.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have fallen by an average of 10% and 15%, respectively, after the first hike in past tightening cycles.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) are up 8% and 6%, respectively, year to date. But whether the stock market can maintain its momentum is questionable.

Investors recently got some bad news about President Trump's economy: As of July 28, oil prices have risen 30% month to date amid renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, and the market now anticipates two interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this year.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

History suggests that a shift in monetary policy will drag the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite into correction territory. Here are the important details.

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates twice by December

CME Group's FedWatch tool uses futures prices (tied to the federal funds rate) to calculate the odds of future monetary policy decisions. In other words, it translates what traders are willing to pay for futures contracts into percentage probabilities that the Federal Reserve will raise, lower, or keep interest rates steady at future meetings.

In January, the market expected two quarter-point rate cuts this year. In March, the case for rate cuts began to crumble as the Iran conflict caused the largest oil supply disruption in history, driving inflation to a multiyear high. By May, the probability of rate cuts had fallen to zero, and investors were betting the Fed would hold rates steady.

Today, the FedWatch tool signals two quarter-point rate hikes before year's end, one at the FOMC meeting in September and another at the meeting in December. That's because the Iran conflict reescalated after a short-lived ceasefire collapsed earlier this month, such that Brent crude oil prices (an international benchmark) have increased about 30% in the last 30 days.

Frank Flight, head of macro strategy at Citadel Securities, expects the Fed to raise rates at the meeting that ends on July 29. "The market may once again be underestimating the extent of the hawkish shift at the Fed," he wrote in a note to clients. Flight argues that a rate hike would help restore price stability while also refuting the idea that President Trump compromised the Fed's independence through his nomination of Kevin Warsh.

When the Fed pivots to rate hikes, stock market corrections often follow

If the Federal Reserve raises interest rates this year, it will mark the onset of the fifth tightening cycle (i.e., a period where rates are rising) since 1999. Past performance is never a guarantee of future results, but we can make an educated guess about where the stock market is headed by examining previous cycles.

The table shows the start date for the last four tightening cycles. It also lists the maximum drop in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite during the three months following the first rate hike in each cycle.

Fed Starts Raising Rates Max Drop in S&P 500 Max Drop in Nasdaq Composite June 1999 (8%) (7%) June 2004 (7%) (14%) December 2015 (10%) (15%) March 2022 (17%) (22%) Average (10%) (15%)

As shown, following the first interest rate hike in a tightening cycle, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have fallen by an average of 10% and 15%, respectively, at some point in the next three months. Put differently, both major stock indexes have typically entered correction territory when the Fed has pivoted from rate cuts to rate hikes.

Here's the big picture: The Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once, or even twice, this year, and history suggests the pivot to tighter monetary policy could sink the stock market. But investors should be prepared to buy the dip should a correction materialize. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have recovered from every past decline, and there is no reason to think the next one will be any different.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $379,662!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,206,116!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2026.

Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CME Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.