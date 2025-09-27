The Stock Market Is Historically Pricey: Here's Why You Can Trust Netflix to Deliver

Key Points Netflix is delivering solid growth across the board.

Its ad-supported tier makes the business more resilient.

Most of its revenue comes from outside the U.S.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix ›

Stocks keep climbing higher. That's good news for investors, but as valuations stretch, it also means the risk of a market bubble forming are also getting higher.

The S&P 500 now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 28, well above its historical average, and other metrics like the CAPE ratio and the ratio of the S&P 500's market cap to U.S. GDP are also elevated.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Plenty of stocks are vulnerable to a pullback, especially those that have boomed due to artificial intelligence fervor. But one stock that looks set to deliver no matter what happens is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), the streaming giant.

Why Netflix looks rock-solid

Netflix has moved a long way past the scare it faced in 2022 when it reported two straight quarters of subscriber declines. These days, the company is delivering strong growth across the board, and its business is much more resilient than it was a few years ago.

First, Netflix is truly diversified around the globe as the majority of its revenue comes from outside North America. That means its sensitivity to any one region is limited. And with the most popular subscription streaming platform on the planet, it also has a sticky product that consumers are going to be reluctant to cancel, even if they're looking to cut back on their spending.

The company's introduction of its ad-supported subscription in late 2022 has also opened the door to a whole new market. Management expects advertising revenue to double this year, and the ad-supported tier also gives Netflix a lower-cost tier to attract price-sensitive subscribers.

While the stock might look expensive with a price-to-earnings ratio of 55 as of this writing, Netflix has several avenues to continue growing, from raising prices to increasing its international subscriber reach and selling more ad inventory. This resilient business model means the company can deliver strong results, even if the stock market pulls back.

Should you invest $1,000 in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Netflix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.