The Stock Market Is Historically Pricey: Here's 1 Reason You Can Trust Coca-Cola to Deliver

Key Points Coca-Cola is an industry-leading consumer staples maker.

The company has an attractive 3.1% yield and a history of making regular dividend increases.

The business is performing well and reasonably priced.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of the largest consumer staples companies on the planet. It has an iconic name, which it shares with its top product. If you are worried about the lofty level of the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) today, Coca-Cola's valuation is actually rather attractive. But the real reason for you to trust this company can deliver is actually more fundamental.

What does Coca-Cola do so well?

The big reason to expect Coca-Cola to produce reliable results in the future is, largely, because it has produced reliable results historically. After all, this Dividend King didn't build its over five-decade-long record of annual dividend increases by accident. Simply put, it has the marketing, distribution, and innovation chops to compete head to head with any competitor. But that's all sitting on the foundation. Coca-Cola basically sells expensive water, which is a life necessity.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Consumer staples makers like Coca-Cola make products that are seen as necessities, sell for modest prices, and are purchased regularly regardless of the economic environment. Brand loyalty is a key differentiator, too, with Coke one of the most sought-after beverages in homes and restaurants. You need to drink, and Coca-Cola sells what is, really, an affordable luxury. Even a recession isn't likely to push a loyal consumer to give up their Coke.

What's interesting is that the stock has sold off around 10%, pushing its dividend yield up to an attractive 3.1% (versus a tiny 1.2% for the S&P 500 index). Meanwhile, the business is performing fine, with organic sales growth of 5% in the second quarter. Now add in price-to-sales and price-to-earnings ratios that are below their five-year averages, and the story is complete.

Reasonable price, attractive yield, and, the big one, a strong business selling a life necessity at a wide profit margin. This looks like a stock built to deliver for years to come.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,567!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,710!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.