The Stock Market Is Historically Pricey: Here's 1 Reason Target Is Still a No-Brainer Buy

Key Points Shares of Target have fallen 40% over the past year even as the S&P 500 index has climbed around 15%.

While the market is hovering near all-time highs, Target is already in a bear market.

Investors need to watch Target's turnaround, not the general direction of Wall Street.

10 stocks we like better than Target ›

Target (NYSE: TGT) is one of the largest retailers in the United States. It is also a Dividend King, with over five decades of annual dividend increases behind it. And the business is struggling today, which has resulted in a material decline in the stock price. But it's a no-brainer buy for investors that like turnaround stories even as the broader stock market sits near all-time highs. Here's why.

Target is not hitting on all cylinders

In the second quarter of 2025, Target's sales fell 0.9%, with same-store sales off by 1.9%. Those are not good numbers, given that the business basically shrunk in the quarter. No wonder investors are so negative on the stock, having pushed the shares down around 40% over the past year even as the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has risen to record highs, up roughly 15%, over the same span.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The board of directors isn't sitting around hoping for the best. It has brought in a new CEO to shake things up. The revamp will likely take some time, but given the company's status as a Dividend King, it seems likely that it will eventually succeed. After all, you don't create a dividend record like that without working through some rough patches.

What you are really buying here is a turnaround story. And that story will play out regardless of what happens with the S&P 500 index. That is the reason to think that Target is a no-brainer buy, assuming you like turnaround stocks. On the turnaround front it is worth noting that the second-quarter results were an improvement over the first quarter's results, with a notable increase in customer traffic. The worst could, in fact, already be over.

Should you invest $1,000 in Target right now?

Before you buy stock in Target, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Target wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $626,942!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,157,870!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.