Stock Market Gains Amid Trade, Earnings Optimism

10:28 a.m. The U.S. stock market opened higher Monday on reports that trade talks between China and the U.S. are making progress, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average was weighed down by continued issues at Boeing (BA).

The Dow has ticked up 7.02 points to 26,777.22, while the S&P 500 has advanced 0.4% to 2998.35, and the Nasdaq Composite has gained 0.6% to 8140.28. Boeing, down 4%, has subtracted about 90 points from the Dow.

Bloomberg reported that Vice Premier Liu He made positive comments about over the weekend, helping to boost sentiment, while Brexit hiccups have apparently been ignored by U.S. stocks.

“[For] now, there are no particular signs of stress across the British equity markets,” writes London Capital Group’s Ipek Ozkardeskaya. “On US-China trade front, Chinese officials are working hard to clinch a partial deal with the U.S. according to Chinese Vice Premier Liu.”

The market will turn its attention to earnings tomorrow, with Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon.com (AMZN), among others. It has been good so far, but might not stay that way. “Reporting season has gotten off to a good start, as the sectors first out of the gate (Financials, Industrials) looked de-risked on valuation and earnings revisions,” writes RBC’s Lori Calvasina. “But we still think earnings could contribute to choppiness in the U.S. equity market in the months ahead since some of the sectors set to report later on in reporting season (Consumer, Tech), don’t have the same favorable set up and, broadly, 2020 estimates still seem too high.”

