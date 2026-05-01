The Stock Market Is Flashing an Ominous Warning, and History Could Not Be Any More Clear About Where the S&P 500 Is Headed Next

Key Points

The S&P 500 is trading near record levels as a handful of megacap stocks push the index higher.

Historically speaking, the S&P 500 sold off after reaching similar levels in forward earnings multiples.

While sell-offs can catch investors by surprise, there are a number of ways to mitigate downside risk in your portfolio.

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Premium valuations combine enthusiasm about future growth with crowd psychology. Earnings multiples, for instance, expand when investors are willing to pay more for each dollar of expected profit. Today's market fits these patterns.

Currently, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) sports a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.9 -- above its five- and 10-year averages of 19.9 and 18.9, respectively. The index is marching higher on the belief that a handful of transformative themes -- namely, artificial intelligence (AI) -- have the tailwinds to deliver outsize returns for years to come.

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Let's explore the historical echoes the current market environment evokes and assess practical steps smart investors should take during this stretch of elevated optimism.

Why is the S&P 500 forward P/E expanding?

For the last few years, investors have fixated on AI as the next revolutionary megatrend. Expectations that AI could reshape everything from productivity software to medical processes have inspired investors to assign higher present values to the companies best positioned to capture upside. When growth narratives start to become mainstream, forward earnings appear more valuable, and multiples stretch accordingly.

From a macro perspective, corporations continue to deliver resilient profitability results despite elevated interest rates and geopolitical noise. In addition, the S&P 500's extreme concentration among a few megacap names creates a self-reinforcing dynamic: When these companies outperform, they can lift the index average, making overall valuation multiples appear reasonable to growth capital even as they climb.

Taking a trip down memory lane

Luckily, there are a couple of recent instances in which the S&P 500 traded near similar forward earnings levels.

Dot-com bubble (late 1990s to early 2000s): During the peak of the dot-com bubble, the S&P 500's forward P/E climbed above 24 as the rise of the internet captured investor imagination. When earnings broadly failed to materialize at the promised pace, the multiple sharply contracted. Ultimately, the S&P 500 fell as much as 47% over the next few years.

During the peak of the dot-com bubble, the S&P 500's forward P/E climbed above 24 as the rise of the internet captured investor imagination. When earnings broadly failed to materialize at the promised pace, the multiple sharply contracted. Ultimately, the S&P 500 fell as much as 47% over the next few years. COVID-19 pandemic (2020): During the pandemic, a combination of historically low interest rates and massive fiscal support pushed the forward P/E well into the mid-20s. Growth stocks, especially in technology, commanded extraordinary premiums as more retail investors plowed stimulus checks into the market. Ultimately, inflation proved stickier than many expected, forcing central banks to pivot aggressively. By 2022, the S&P 500 endured a double-digit drawdown even though actual earnings had held up better than feared.

In both cases, elevated forward earnings multiples reflected overzealous expectations rather than conservative pricing. When these expectations were met with economic friction, the market's adjustments were harsh but ultimately healthy.

How are smart investors navigating the current market?

The examples above are sobering reminders that the stock market does not rise in a linear fashion. While history suggests the market has gotten frothy, investors don't need to panic, as a prolonged sell-off or a full-blown correction isn't necessarily guaranteed.

The first discipline to incorporate in your playbook is to separate stock prices from hype narratives. Just because a theme feels inevitable does not guarantee every company riding that wave deserves a premium valuation. A diversified portfolio that includes reasonably valued companies outside the most obvious winners provides support when leaders hit their occasional snag.

Second, it's important to maintain liquidity as it provides financial flexibility when you need it most. Elevated valuations might thrive in calm waters, but they often zigzag when volatility arrives. Holding some cash or even buying short-duration Treasury bills can help finance opportunistic purchases during dips.

Third, identify businesses with proven track records of reliably compounding earnings, even as the overall market multiple contracts. Quality companies with robust free cash flow generation and prudent capital allocation are better positioned to weather valuation resets than businesses reliant on perpetual growth assumptions to scale.

Finally, it's OK to apply short-term skepticism while keeping a long-term time horizon. The market always rewards patience through difficult or uncertain cycles. Yet investors who ignore valuation discipline are the ones usually holding the bag after paying unnecessary prices. Employing dollar-cost averaging, periodic portfolio rebalancing, and a willingness to trim positions when multiples become extended are sound practices.

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.