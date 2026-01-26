Key Points

The stock market's recent returns have been significantly higher than the long-term yearly average of 10%.

There is research that shows what the S&P's expensive valuation means for performance going forward.

Investors will find reasons to remain optimistic, as the stock market is structurally different these days.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

Investing in the stock market is the best activity that people can do to generate wealth in the long run. The gains in the past decade, for instance, prove this point. The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has generated a total return of 337% (as of Jan. 22), translating to 15.9% on an annualized basis. It's hard to complain about this.

After such a stellar performance, though, the stock market is flashing a clear warning to investors. Here's what history says could happen in 2026 and beyond.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Investors should understand the current environment

The CAPE ratio is a popular metric that looks at the level of the S&P 500 relative to its constituents' average inflation-adjusted trailing-10-year earnings. While that's a mouthful, it's just a valuation metric. Right now, it's at 40.4. Only during the dot-com bubble period of 1999 and 2000 was the multiple at a more expensive level than it is today.

Asset manager Invesco has conducted research that indicates there is a strong inverse correlation between the starting CAPE ratio and yearly returns over the next decade. When the CAPE multiple is around its current level, investors should expect the S&P 500 to post returns that decline between 1% and 5% each year. Understanding the current environment might drive excessive pessimism from market participants, forcing them to question if it's a smart idea to put their hard-earned savings to work.

These tailwinds can push the market higher

The best investors take the time to know the backdrop. They also realize that the stock market is structurally different today.

We've seen the rise and dominance of technology companies that seem to constantly be getting bigger. They have all of the favorable qualities you can think of. And they continue to drive investor enthusiasm, which makes sense given that we've never seen businesses this powerful before.

Since the Great Recession, the U.S. and other major economies have generally operated with very loose monetary and fiscal policy. Interest rates are at historically low levels. And debt and money supply keep expanding. As a result, liquidity gets added to the system, supporting higher asset prices.

The market fundamentally changed at the end of 2023. This was the first time in history that money in passive investment vehicles exceeded that in active funds. More capital coming in equates to greater buyer demand, again supporting higher equity prices.

These three tailwinds can ease investor worries a bit about the market's current valuation. The savvy move is still to invest early and often, even though returns going forward might not mimic the past decade.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.