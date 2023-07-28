Stock Market Crash Warning: The Bank of Japan Isn’t Done Yet

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Bank of Japan has taken the global financial community by surprise by unveiling a more flexible approach to its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy. Contrary to expectations, the central bank has decided to keep its interest rates at -0.1% and its 10-year bond yields at approximately 0%. However, it has introduced a significant change in its approach to controlling the yield curve. The BoJ has said that its previous upper limit of 0.5% for yield movements will now serve as a “reference point” rather than a rigid cap.

Bank of Japan Makes Key YCC Policy Tweak

Instead of intervening to keep rates at 0.5%, the bank will firmly step in only at a 1% yield. This effectively widens the bank’s tolerance band by an additional 50 basis points, introducing an element of flexibility into its YCC policy. And there is likely more action to come given inflationary pressure.

Why does this matter? The BoJ’s decision is expected to have wide-ranging effects on global markets. The implications could be particularly significant for bond markets, which have traditionally looked to Japan as a guide. The bank’s move could potentially cause bond yields to rise globally, affecting the pricing of a range of financial instruments. It could also dramatically impact the yen and the carry trade. In turn, it could result in a period of upcoming risk-off sentiment.

What the BOJ Decision Means for Investors

The bank’s announcement may also prompt Japanese investors, who possess substantial holdings in U.S., European, and Australian bonds, to reduce their foreign debt holdings. This could have a knock-on effect on these markets. It could possibly lead to lower stock prices and a reversal in overall risk sentiment.

The BoJ’s move could be seen as a step toward a more traditional monetary policy stance. By allowing greater flexibility in yield movements, the bank is opening the door to higher interest rates in the future. However, if that is the case, Japan has a mountain of debt to deal with.

The BoJ’s decision could potentially trigger increased volatility in global markets. As the only major central bank yet to start reversing its ultra-easy monetary policy, this move could signal to investors that a significant policy shift is on the horizon. This could lead to increased uncertainty in financial markets, potentially resulting in higher volatility. Investors will need to closely monitor developments in Japan’s monetary policy for signs of potential market turbulence. It’s worth noting that this is happening as we enter August and September, periods in which the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) historically rises.

6/ The regional bank "crisis" didn't happen because of interest rate hikes this year.

They happened because of interest rate hikes last year.

Seasonality right now favors a $VIX spike.

Hat tip to @Callum_Thomas for this – we are entering a high risk period for equities. pic.twitter.com/MCgTXdX4jp

— Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) July 25, 2023

The BoJ’s decision to introduce greater flexibility into its YCC policy marks a significant departure from its previous approach. It could be the first major step to shocking global financial markets given leverage across the board. While the initial reaction on Friday was positive, it remains to be seen what the ripple effects will be. Institutional investors will begin to price in the potential for a more hawkish Bank of Japan just as stocks push toward nominal new highs.

On the date of publication, Michael Gayed did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Michael A. Gayed is the Publisher of The Lead-Lag Report, and Portfolio Manager at Tidal Financial Group, an investment management company specializing in ETF-focused research, investment strategies and services designed for financial advisors, RIAs, family offices and investment managers.

InvestorPlace readers that are new subscribers to the The Lead-Lag Report can receive a 30% discount by entering the promo code “InvestorPlace30” with your order.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Stock Market Crash Warning: The Bank of Japan Isn’t Done Yet appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.