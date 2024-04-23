Stock Market Crash Coming? If It Does, These 3 Stocks Can Survive

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors are worried that a stock market crash could be coming and this means it is time to rebalance your portfolio with stocks to survive a market crash. While it is not possible to time the market, there is an opportunity for you to make the right moves before it is too late. The stock market was hitting new highs until the latest inflation report came in and this put a brakes on the rally. The Nasdaq is on a four-week losing streak while the S&P 500 had its worst week in almost a year.

While the ongoing earnings season could boost the stocks, there is little chance of it sustaining. Some of the largest tech companies have lost billions in market value after the inflation report. However, this doesn’t mean you need to step away from investing. Instead, you can invest in stocks that can survive any market ups and downs. I’ve identified three stocks that survived high inflation and will not wipe off all your money in case of a market crash. Let’s take a look at them.

Stocks to Survive a Stock Market Crash: Visa (V)

Fintech giant Visa (NYSE:V) managed to not only survive but thrive during the period of high inflation. This shows the resilience of this business which has cracked the code to success. Catering to over 100 million merchants, Visa makes money every time its card is used. As the world transitions towards digital payments, we will continue to see a higher demand for cards and it will help Visa expand.

The company has a global presence and strong financials. It holds more than 50% of the market share and the demand for Visa credit and debit cards has been on the rise. In the first-quarter results, the company reported net revenue of $8.6 billion and a net income of $4.9 billion. It saw an 8% surge in payment volume and a 16% rise in cross-border transactions.

With more than 4.3 billion cards in circulation right now, Visa is the number one payment processor and the company makes strong cash flow which it uses to reward shareholders. It pays a dividend with a yield lower than 1% annually but a steady rise in the cash flow will help increase the payouts. Visa hiked the dividend by 16% in 2023.

Up 5% year-to-date and 17% in the year, V stock is exchanging hands for $272 today, and with a massively successful business, the sky is the limit. This is a no-brainer stock to own if you are worried about a stock market crash.

Chevron (CVX)

Oil and gas giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) soared in 2022 and is about to reach the same highs now. With its operations divided into two aspects, upstream and downstream, the company enjoys steady income through the entire process of exploration, production, and transportation of oil.

CVX stock is trading in the same range of $162 as it was about six months back. However, it has been on an upward rally since the beginning of March and I believe this rally will continue as the company is set to report results on April 26.

With oil trading at more than $85 per barrel, Chevron is set to benefit and it is a cash flow machine that believes in rewarding investors. The company enjoys a dividend yield of 4.03% and returned $26.3 billion to shareholders in 2023. Yet, it ended the year with a cash balance of $9.2 billion.

Due to high inflation and high prices, sales of electric vehicles remain muted while crude oil prices are rising and this will work as a catalyst for the company. Chevron has exceeded the earnings mark in the past four quarters and could do the same again, driven by the soaring oil prices. Once the company completes the Hess (NYSE:HES) acquisition, it will become an even stronger name in the oil and gas sector.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has all it needs to survive in a stock market crash. Its timely investments in artificial intelligence have started to pay off and it has already integrated AI into its products and services. Trading at $400 today, MSFT is one stock that promises strong returns. If you want to shield your investment portfolio, Microsoft is one of the top stocks to survive a market crash.

Its rich history, global presence and strong legacy make it one of the best businesses to own today. The company is building a new AI hub in London which will help work on large language models and it has also committed to invest $2.9 billion for cloud and AI in Japan.

Besides AI, the company’s product offerings are indispensable for individuals and businesses. Its Activision deal could lead to higher revenue growth in the coming years while an improvement in the PC market could also lead to higher sales.

For the upcoming results, Microsoft is aiming for revenue in the range of $60 to $61 billion with significant growth in the cloud segment. The stock is up 8% YTD and 42% in the year. While it is expensive, with Microsoft, you get what you pay for.

The market is highly optimistic about the company’s upcoming results and expects it to beat market expectations again. Microsoft reports on April 25.

On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Vandita Jadeja is a CPA and a freelance financial copywriter who loves to read and write about stocks. She believes in buying and holding for long term gains. Her knowledge of words and numbers helps her write clear stock analysis.

