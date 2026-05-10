Stock Market Crash: The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Dividend-paying stocks can be great for those worried about a stock market crash.

They tend to deliver in any kind of economy -- whether buoyant or sluggish.

The two stocks below offer fat dividend yields and defensive businesses.

10 stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark ›

So you're worried about a stock market crash. You're certainly not alone. Global disturbances alone might be enough to cause worry, but check out the last few years' performance of the S&P 500:

Year Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue » S&P 500 Return 2016 12% 2017 21.8% 2018 (4.4%) 2019 31.5% 2020 18.4% 2021 28.7% 2022 (18.11%) 2023 26.29% 2024 25.02% 2025 17.88%

Considering that the long-term average annual gain of the S&P 500 is around 10%, these are a lot of heady numbers -- mostly double-digit gains, and only two down years. It's reasonable to expect another decline in the next year or three.

So, what dividend stocks might you buy now if you're worried about a crash? Well, here are two to consider.

1. Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) should be a familiar name, as it's home to brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depends, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Softex, and Viva. Its products are mostly items that people will need to buy whether the market has crashed or not -- toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, and so on. Thus, this is a defensive company. (Kimberly-Clark is also aiming to buy Kenvue, with its Neutrogena, Tylenol, and Listerine brands.)

The company has struggled in recent years, with its stock down nearly 22% over the past year (as of May 5). That has made its stock valuation quite attractive, and its recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.8 is well below the five-year average of 18.6. It has been working on cutting costs and modernizing its supply chain, so it's aiming to turn its fortunes around. One goal is gross margins of at least 40%.

Kimberly-Clark's dividend recently yielded a hefty 5.4%, and the company has upped that payout for 54 years in a row. Long-term investors can enjoy significant income from this stock, while waiting for the turnaround to be completed.

2. Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O) also seems a solid stock to hold during a market downturn -- or any other time. It's a real estate investment trust (REIT) -- a company that buys lots of real estate and leases it to tenants. Realty Income's dividend yield was recently a weighty 5.1% -- and it has paid its dividend for 670 months in a row.

As of late 2025, the company's portfolio featured more than 15,500 properties across all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and eight other countries in Europe -- with a 98.7% occupancy rate. Its 1,780-plus tenants include names such as Dollar General, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, FedEx, Wynn Resorts, Tractor Supply, and Lowe's.

Its stock seems fairly valued and attractive, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 40 that is roughly on par with its five-year average. Its excellent management, which has maintained a high occupancy rate for many years, should deliver results for long-term investors. And the fact that tenants are generally locked into long-term contracts will help, too.

Should you buy stock in Kimberly-Clark right now?

Before you buy stock in Kimberly-Clark, consider this:

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Selena Maranjian has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kenvue, Realty Income, and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool recommends FedEx and Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.