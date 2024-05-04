Stock Market Crash Alert: 7 Must-Buy Nasdaq Stocks When Prices Plunge

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The market has been pulling back for the past few weeks and that is the time to make your move. Having hit new highs earlier in the year, the Nasdaq has seen a pullback after the inflation report and the latest Fed meeting. On top of that, the earnings season is in full swing which means the results will have an impact on how the market moves. Nasdaq has declined for three weeks in a row but some of the top companies haven’t seen much of a pullback. There are a few rock-solid Nasdaq stocks to buy whenever the prices plunge.

These stocks are some of the best in the industry and ideal from a long-term perspective. As long as the economy remains resilient, the market will be in tact but any pullback in these seven Nasdaq stocks to buy means it is time to step up your investment game.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Down 5% in the month, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has dropped from the highs of $974 and is trading for $858 today. The company is wearing the AI crown right now and the unprecedented demand for AI chips has pushed the company to a valuation of over $2 trillion.

Nvidia has reported blowout quarterly results in the past and this has led to a rally in the stock. As the company gears up to report results on May 22, we should be ready for another rally. Buying the stock before the earnings can be a smart move.

The recent pullback in the stock is not due to any reason associated with the company but an opinion that the AI sector is cooling. Hence, the dip could be temporary and we could see the stock gain momentum in the coming weeks.

The chip champion has recently unveiled a new chip, “Blackwell” which will be available in November or December. With the rapid expansion of the AI industry, Nvidia is set to gain and you will never regret owning this stock.

Netflix (NFLX)

After rallying 20% year-to-date, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is down 10% in the month and this is one stock to load up on whenever prices plunge. Trading at $565, the stock isn’t cheap but it has a strong upside potential.

Netflix is the only profitable streaming company right now and its numbers show its strength. Despite having reported impressive financials, the stock slipped due to the management’s decision not to reveal the membership numbers from next year. However, the management will share the number when milestones are achieved.

If you look at the bigger picture, Netflix is growing strong. The revenue was up 15% year-over-year to hit $9.37 billion and the EPS stood at $5.28. The company ended the quarter with 269.6 million subscribers, up 16% YOY.

The management raised the guidance for operating margin to 25%, showing its ability to achieve higher profits. Netflix could see accelerated growth in the next five years, taking the stock higher.

Amazon (AMZN)

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the best Nasdaq stocks to add to your portfolio. One of the “Magnificent Seven”, the stock is on an upward spree and trading for $184 today.

It is up 23% YTD and the recent quarterly results have boosted the stock. Amazon beat earnings estimates and showed solid advertising growth. It generated a revenue of $143.3 billion and the operating income increased 200% to $15.3 billion.

Its cloud segment revenue was up 17% to hit $25 billion and the most important segment, its advertising revenue saw a 24% jump to generate $11.8 billion. The management is aiming for a similar second quarter, setting the right momentum for the year.

Amazon is an excellent stock with a diversified business which ensures steady revenue growth. I think Amazon’s best days have just begun and there is a lot more to unfold. Any dip in the stock is a chance to buy.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is another stock to buy and hold for the long term. The company is thriving on its AI prowess and the fundamentals show that its AI investment is paying off.

In the recent quarterly results, Microsoft saw a 17% jump in revenue to hit $61.9 billion and the net income soared 20% to hit $21.9 billion. The cloud revenue saw a 24% rise and the personal computing revenue increased 17%.

As one of the best tech giants out there, Microsoft is one stock that can make you rich over the years. Trading at $397, the stock is up 7% YTD and 30% in the past 12 months.

It is expanding its AI prowess with an AI hub in London and has also committed $2.9 billion for the development of cloud and AI infrastructure in Japan and another $2.2 billion in Malaysia. The double-digit growth across multiple business segments speaks for Microsoft’s strengths.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has always attracted attention and the quarterly results increased the excitement surrounding the stock. While the company beat expectations and reported strong financials, the management’s decision to invest in AI projects disappointed many investors who were left confused about whether to buy or sell the stock. It led to a drop of 16% in the stock.

However, I think META stock should be bought in every pullback for its rich history and the ability to thrive as the economy improves. The company reported an EPS of $4.71, and the revenue came in at $36.46 billion. Sales soared 27% YOY while the EPS doubled YOY. Fundamentally, Meta is in a good position and has reported the fastest sales growth since 2021.

The market skepticism has pushed the stock to $441, down 12% in the month and this is a solid chance to buy the high-growth stock. This is one golden opportunity that doesn’t come to investors often.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

There are high stakes of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) becoming the next Nvidia. The company is taking huge leaps to achieve a higher market share in the AI space. It beat expectations in the quarterly results and the management aims to sell $4 billion in chips in 2024.

Its revenue stood at $5.47 billion while the EPS reached $0.62. The company reported a net income of $123 million, up from the net loss reported in the earlier year period. Its data center segment showed an 80% YOY growth and the management stated that it is working on new AI chips and successors for the current generation.

Even the personal computing segment showed an improvement in revenue. AMD is in an excellent position to expand and buying the stock below $150 could be a solid deal. Trading at $146, the stock is down 19% in the month. It is one of the best Nasdaq stocks to buy in the dip.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

A clear winner of the earnings season, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) is a no-brainer buy when prices plunge. Its business is firing on all cylinders and the company has shown that the sky is the limit. It saw a 57% rise in profits YOY, a 46% rise in operating income and a 15% rise in revenue.

This was also its fastest growth rate since 2022. One of the biggest revenue drivers, YouTube saw a 21% rise in revenue which resulted in a strong overall revenue growth.

Online advertising is back and this shows that Google has bounced back. Marketers are now putting money into advertising and we will be able to see a steady improvement in this segment over the next quarters.

The management also mentioned that they were integrating AI into its products and services. It announced a dividend payment of $0.20 per share and a $70 billion stock buyback program. The company has set a strong momentum for the year, making GOOG stock a buy.

