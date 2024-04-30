Stock Market Crash Alert: 3 Must-Buy Cathie Wood Stocks When Prices Plunge

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cathie Wood is a legend in the world of stock market investing and several investors who follow her investing style believe she can never go wrong. However, it is not possible to time and market and one cannot guarantee success. However, if you want to invest as the greatest do, it wouldn’t harm to replicate her investment portfolio and consider the top Cathie Wood stocks to buy.

She is one of the biggest investors in capital management and her expansive portfolio consists of tech stocks, clean energy stocks, artificial intelligence and blockchain stocks. Her investments have shown impressive returns over the years.

If you are ready to take a little risk, consider buying these three Cathie Wood stocks whenever the prices plunge. It is a great way to enjoy high returns and build a resilient portfolio. These stocks are some of the best companies in the industry and they have managed to enjoy steady growth since the beginning of the year. Let’s take a look at them.

Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy: Amazon (AMZN)

Cathie Wood holds one of the Magnificent Seven, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), worth $8.57 million. The e-commerce giant started 2024 with a bang and I believe it has the potential to thrive even in an economic slowdown. We might see the sales drop by a small number but it can bounce back once the economy improves.

Amazon saw a record-breaking fourth quarter and reported sales of $170 billion, driven by holiday shopping. It saw a 14% year-over-year (YoY) jump in overall sales. The company generates significant revenue from the cloud computing and advertising segments.

It saw a 13% jump in sales at Amazon Web Services (AWS) while the advertising segment grew 27% YOY. It will be interesting to see how these two segments fare in the first quarter. The company reports first-quarter results on April 30 and is aiming for net sales in the range of $138 billion and $143.5 billion.

Trading at $179 today, the stock is up 19% year-to-date (YTD) and 71% in the year. Amazon has become a highly profitable and diversified business that attracts millions of users to its platform. That is one reason it remains attractive for marketers willing to put money into Amazon advertising.

AMZN stock could rally after the first-quarter results but any pullback is a chance to load up on this stock. There are plenty of opportunities for the company to expand and Wall Street analysts are bullish on the stock with a Strong Buy rating.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had a rough 2022 but managed to gain balance in 2023 and bounce back in 2024. That shows its potential to survive in any market conditions and I believe it has already set a solid momentum for the rest of the year.

In the recent quarterly results, it more than doubled its profit and reported earnings of $12.37 billion, up from $5.71 billion in the same period the previous year. Its revenue soared 27% to reach $36.46 billion and saw a 7% YOY rise in users across all its apps.

That also led the management to issue its first-ever dividend of $0.50 per share and I believe this is only the beginning. One of its top revenue segments is advertising and I think it will continue to remain the same.

Meta is investing heavily in artificial intelligence and has committed capital expenditure of $35 billion to $40 billion for the year. AI can enhance the company’s growth and increase user engagement and Meta could benefit from the AI revolution.

Exchanging hands for $443, the stock is up 26% YTD and 86% in the year. The stock plunged after the results and this could be your chance to make the move. Cathie Wood has repeatedly purchased META stock to cash in on the AI hype.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Another AI stock, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has become a recent favorite of investor Cathie Wood. She has doubled down on this stock and made several transactions in the past few months. As one of the top AI players, Palantir has several catalysts working in its favor. While the company’s core business remains government contracts, its expansion into the commercial sector is nothing but impressive.

Besides growing the commercial revenue by 32% in the quarter, Palantir has also entered into strategic partnerships with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), which could boost the business.

With government contracts still pouring in and a strong backlog of boot camps, Palantir is in an excellent position to benefit from the growing AI adoption. The company is set to report results on May 6.

Trading at $22 today, the stock is up 47% in the past six months and 33% YTD. It has soared 192% in the year and patient investors have already taken home significant gains. PLTR remains one of the best Cathie Wood stocks to buy.

In its fourth-quarter results, the company saw a 20% YOY revenue increase and the EPS stood at 25 cents. I have mentioned earlier that Palantir has the potential to double your money in the next year.

Besides Cathie Wood, other funds also find Palantir attractive. DNB Asset Management cut its position in some of the Magnificent Seven and doubled down on Palantir in the first quarter.

On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Vandita Jadeja is a CPA and a freelance financial copywriter who loves to read and write about stocks. She believes in buying and holding for long term gains. Her knowledge of words and numbers helps her write clear stock analysis.

