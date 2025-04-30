Stock Market Crash: 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

One great thing about a crash or downturn in the markets is that it can allow you to go bargain hunting fairly easily. Many stocks have been falling this year, and if you're a dividend investor, you know that means yields are rising as a result. When prices fall, it costs less to lock in a dividend, which results in a higher yield.

Three stocks that offer yields of more than 3% and which are trading near their 52-week lows today are Merck (NYSE: MRK), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). Here's why they can be solid investments to add to your portfolio right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Merck

Pharma giant Merck provides investors with an attractive dividend yield of 3.9% right now, which is nearly three times the S&P 500 average of 1.4%. As of April 28, shares of Merck were down more than 16% since the start of the year, as it gets closer to its 52-week low of $75.93.

The company's sales were down by 2% through the first three months of 2025, and investors likely also aren't happy with the $200 million hit it expects to take this year due to tariffs. It could be a tough year for the business due to the uncertainty in global markets.

But with a top cancer drug in Keytruda, and Merck growing its portfolio through new products, including Winrevair (a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension), it can still make for a great option for long-term investors.

The stock's payout ratio is around 45%, which suggests that even if its earnings decline this year, Merck's dividend will still be safe given the comfortable buffer.

NextEra Energy

Energy stock NextEra has fallen by a more modest 8% this year, but at around $66, it's getting close to its 52-week low of $61.72. The company's portfolio focuses on North America, and NextEra says it invests "more in America's energy infrastructure than any other company." That could make the stock a benefactor of President Donald Trump's policies and his focus on American investments.

Not only does NextEra have the potential to be a fairly safe stock to own amid the threat of tariffs, but it's also a solid dividend stock to hang on to. At 3.4%, it gives investors another high-yielding investment for their portfolios today. Its payout ratio of 79% is higher than Merck's but is sustainable nonetheless.

Over the trailing 12 months, the company has generated $5.5 billion in profit on revenue totaling $25.3 billion, for a profit margin of just under 22%. With strong fundamentals and a great dividend, NextEra can make for a no-brainer buy right now.

Comcast

Media and entertainment company Comcast yields 3.9% and is yet another solid income stock for the long haul. Its low payout ratio of 31% gives it a big buffer, allowing management to reinvest profits into its growth without having to worry too much about the dividend getting in the way.

Although it's a fairly stable business to invest in, the stock is down 10% this year and is a couple of dollars away from its 52-week low of $31.44. With shares trading at just 8 times trailing earnings, investors aren't willing to pay any premium whatsoever for the business.

But with its new Epic Universe theme park opening in May, that could be a great catalyst for both the business and the stock this year. During the first three months of 2025, Comcast's sales declined by 0.6% to $29.9 billion. An improvement on the top line, potentially from the launch of the new park, could be just the thing to give the stock a much-needed boost this year.

With a diversified business model that involves media and theme parks, plus a solid dividend, Comcast is a stock that looks well worth its modest valuation.

Should you invest $1,000 in Merck right now?

Before you buy stock in Merck, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Merck wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $607,048!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,193!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 880% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 161% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Merck and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.