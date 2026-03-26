Markets

A Stock Market Crash in 2026? 3 Warning Signs to Watch.

March 26, 2026 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Is the stock market going to crash in 2026? It seems like such an important question. It would be, if only we could arrive at an accurate answer. But no one really knows just what the market will do from day to day or even year to year.

Still, there are some signs we can watch for that can guide our expectations a bit. Here are three.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Someone is peeking over a shelf, as if afraid.

Image source: Getty Images.

First, consider how the stock market has performed in recent years:

Year

S&P 500 Return

2012

16%

2013

32.4%

2014

13.7%

2015

1.4%

2016

12%

2017

21.8%

2018

(4.4%)

2019

31.5%

2020

18.4%

2021

28.7%

2022

(18.11%)

2023

26.29%

2024

25.02%

2025

17.88%

Data source: Slickcharts.com. Returns reflect reinvested dividends.

The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, has risen by double-digit percentages in six of the past seven years and eight of the past 10 years. It certainly won't be surprising if the market pulls back in 2026 -- though another big gain is also possible.

A second sign is a number that technical investors often look at: the 200-day moving average price for the S&P 500. The S&P 500 was recently 6% below its high, suggesting that a decline may be coming. It's far from guaranteed, though, and if it does happen, know that the market has usually recovered relatively quickly from such drops.

Then there's investor sentiment. According to a Pew Research Center report, 74% of respondents surveyed in January see economic conditions in America as fair or poor. And The Motley Fool's 2026 Investor Outlook report finds 45% of survey participants worrying that inflation will stay stubbornly high, and 37% concerned about a weakening labor market.

The fact that there's a war with Iran and plenty of geopolitical tension between the United States and many of its allies and trading partners doesn't help.

All this together should make it clear that a market crash could indeed happen in 2026, though, again, it might not. If you're worried, there are some ways to brace for market volatility.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 912%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 26, 2026.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.