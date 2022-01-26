Stock Market Crash: My 2022 Playbook

The new year has started off on a sour note, with the stock market crashing and panic spreading throughout financial markets. Inflation and interest rates have put investors on edge, and many believe we are still in an economic bubble. Stock market predictions will always have bears and bulls battling, but as a long-term investor for over 20 years, I would like to share my thoughts. In today's video, I discuss my playbook for 2022 and how I've handled market corrections since the dot-com stock market bubble of 2000.

The Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is down over 15% from its highs nearing bear market territory. Should investors buy the dip or wait for better prices? I discuss my approach as well as my three tiers of stocks to focus on in 2022. I also provide examples of quality growth names that I feel will recover first, ranked in order. As an example, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock is trading lower today than it was in June of 2018.

Please watch the video for my thoughts, and don't forget to subscribe.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Jan. 25, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 25, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka owns Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Apple, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Invesco QQQ Trust, Nvidia, Roblox Corporation, Snowflake Inc., Tesla, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Apple, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Netflix, Nvidia, Roblox Corporation, Snowflake Inc., Tesla, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares) and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.