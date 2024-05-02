Stock market banishes Fed rate hike worries

The stock market’s display today banished worries that the Federal Reserve would hit Wall St with a rate hike.

The governmental body released the FOMC statement and the following implementation note, a crucial guide for investors. They affirm that the economy is progressing towards the desired 2% inflation range.

Stock exchange weathers the Fed’s projections

The jobs report is inbound from the U.S. government, and leading light in the tech industry Apple’s stocks (APPL) reported a 4% surge. As we reported earlier this week, investors cagily monitored their portfolios as the Fed took time to release its views on the economy.

The Fed report stated, “The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System voted unanimously to maintain the interest rate paid on reserve balances at 5.4 percent, effective May 2, 2024.”

The jobs report to be published on Friday, May 3, will outline the state of play in the employment sector. We had reported that employers are providing more hospitable terms to workers, but there are few opportunities to meet the demand of Americans needing a change of workplace or a job in general.

The major detail placed in the filing note from the Fed stated their intention after a worrying patch for investors:

“Effective May 2, 2024, the Federal Open Market Committee directs the Desk to:

Undertake open market operations as necessary to maintain the federal funds rate in a target range of 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent.

Conduct standing overnight repurchase agreement operations with a minimum bid rate of 5.5 percent and with an aggregate operation limit of $500 billion.

Conduct standing overnight reverse repurchase agreement operations at an offering rate of 5.3 percent and with a per-counterparty limit of $160 billion per day.

Roll over at auction the amount of principal payments from the Federal Reserve’s holdings of Treasury securities maturing in May that exceeds a cap of $60 billion per month. Beginning on June 1, roll over at auction the amount of principal payments from the Federal Reserve’s holdings of Treasury securities maturing in each calendar month that exceeds a cap of $25 billion per month. Redeem Treasury coupon securities up to these monthly caps and Treasury bills to the extent that coupon principal payments are less than the monthly caps.

Reinvest into agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) the amount of principal payments from the Federal Reserve’s holdings of agency debt and agency MBS received in May that exceeds a cap of $35 billion per month. Beginning on June 1, reinvest the amount of principal payments from the Federal Reserve’s holdings of agency debt and agency MBS received in each calendar month that exceeds a cap of $35 billion per month into Treasury securities to roughly match the maturity composition of Treasury securities outstanding.

Allow modest deviations from stated amounts for reinvestments, if needed for operational reasons.

Engage in dollar roll and coupon swap transactions as necessary to facilitate settlement of the Federal Reserve’s agency MBS transactions.”Image: Ideogram

