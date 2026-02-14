The Stock Market and Bond Market Flash Warnings Not Seen in Decades. History Says the S&P 500 Will Do This Next.

Key Points

Investment-grade corporate bonds and U.S. Treasury bonds recently recorded their tighest credit spread since the dot-com bubble in 1998.

The S&P 500 recently recorded a CAPE valuation multiple last seen in 2000, meaning the stock market has not been so expensive since the dot-com crash.

From its current valuation, the S&P 500 has declined by an average of 3% in the next year, 19% in the next two years, and 30% in the next three years.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has advanced nearly 80% over the last three years, but the stock market and bond market recently flashed warnings not seen since the dot-com era. Those warnings suggest that investors are caught in a high-risk, low-reward environment.

Here are the important details.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The bond market flashes a warning last seen ahead of the dot-com crash in 1998

In late January, the spread between investment-grade corporate bonds and U.S. Treasury bonds narrowed to 71 basis points, according to Bloomberg. That means the average yield on quality corporate debt was just 0.71% higher than the average yield on Treasuries with corresponding maturities.

Credit spreads have not been that tight since 1998. Put differently, not since the dot-com bubble has demand for investment-grade corporate bonds been so immense that investors accepted such a low risk premium.

What's the problem? Treasuries are considered risk-free because even the most financially stable business in the world is (arguably) more likely to default than the U.S. government.

So, there are two ways to interpret the situation. Investors are very confident that companies issuing quality debt (usually to build artificial intelligence infrastructure) will not default. But investors may be too complacent, in which case anything that disrupts the narrative could have profoundly negative consequences for bonds and stocks.

Consider this scenario: If the economic outlook deteriorates (perhaps due to tariffs), demand for corporate debt could fall sharply, causing bond prices to fall and yields to rise. In turn, the stock market could fall sharply because companies would have to pay more to borrow money, which would cut into profits.

The credit spread between investment-grade corporate bonds and Treasuries is at its tightest level in nearly three decades. That leaves investors in a high-risk, low-reward environment. There is little room for upside because credit spreads can hardly tighten further, but there is plenty of downside risk if the economy stumbles.

The stock market flashes a warning last seen during the dot-com crash in 2000

The cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio was developed by Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller and Harvard professor John Campbell. It measures the valuation of the stock market by dividing its current level by the average inflation-adjusted earnings from the past decade.

The S&P 500 recorded an average CAPE ratio of 40.1 in January 2026, the highest reading since the dot-com crash in September 2000. The index's monthly CAPE ratio has only been that high 22 times since it was created in 1957 (829 months ago), meaning the stock market has been so expensive less than 3% of the time in history.

Historically, CAPE ratios above 40 have correlated with modest declines during the next year and steep losses over the next several years. The table shows the S&P 500's best, worst, and average performance over different time periods following CAPE readings above 40.

Time Period S&P 500's Best Return S&P 500's Worst Return S&P 500's Average Return One year 16% (28%) (3%) Two years 8% (43%) (19%) Three years (10%) (43%) (30%)

Here's what the table says about the future: If the S&P 500's performance aligns with the historical average, the index will drop 3% by February 2027, 19% by February 2028, and 30% by February 2029. The table also says there is no chance of a positive return in the next three years, even in the best-case scenario.

Of course, past performance is never a guarantee of future results. The CAPE multiple is a backward-looking valuation measure, meaning it does not contemplate the possibility that artificial intelligence will boost profit margins. In that scenario, forward earnings could increase fast enough that the S&P 500 keeps rising while the CAPE ratio falls to a more modest level in coming years.

Nevertheless, the current market environment warrants caution. The S&P 500 trades at the high end of its historical valuation range, meaning the stock market's risk-reward profile is skewed toward risk. Now is a good time to sell any stocks you would feel uncomfortable holding through a steep drawdown, and you should limit stock purchases to your highest-conviction ideas.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.