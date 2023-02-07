Stock Loan Solutions Cuts Stake in NETCAPITAL (NCPL)

Fintel reports that Stock Loan Solutions has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.10MM shares of NETCAPITAL INC (NCPL). This represents 0.73% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 24, 2022 they reported 0.15MM shares and 3.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in NETCAPITAL. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 175.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NCPL is 0.0362%, an increase of 122.3399%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 868.41% to 550K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bard Associates holds 439,970 shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company.

Winthrop Advisory Group holds 46,755 shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 16,398 shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 15,865 shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 11,050 shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.