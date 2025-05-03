Stock Investing and Due Diligence

You probably wouldn't make a major purchase without first reading product reviews, comparing an item to its competitors or assessing its features, performance, pricing and overall value to meet your needs. A similar approach can be followed before investing. Gathering the information necessary to make an informed decision about an investment is a process commonly known as due diligence.

Most investors purchase stocks, also referred to as equities, in the hopes that the company will become more profitable and that, as a result, the share value and any paid dividends will increase. By performing due diligence, you can better gauge whether a company is more likely to grow.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why Due Diligence Is Important

Investigating and confirming the facts about a potential investment is a crucial part of the investing process. When evaluating if a particular investment product is appropriate for you, first determine your investment goals and risk tolerance, and consider when you expect to need access to the funds.

Once you've determined your investing preferences and time horizon, you can start the due diligence process of identifying opportunities, risks and vulnerabilities to assess whether an investment might be right for you.

Finding Out the Basics About U.S. Stocks

Taking a clear look inside a company is the first step in performing due diligence and should include reviewing information from several sources, which might include:

FINRA and SEC Resources: FINRA's Market Data Center provides detailed market data on exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) equities, options and mutual funds.



Also, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC's) EDGAR database provides free public access to corporate information, allowing you to research financial and operations information that public companies are required to file. In addition to 10-Q and 10-K filings, you can find information about shareholder meetings, executive compensation, beneficial ownership interest, and insider transactions on EDGAR.

FINRA's Market Data Center provides detailed market data on exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) equities, options and mutual funds. Also, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC's) EDGAR database provides free public access to corporate information, allowing you to research financial and operations information that public companies are required to file. In addition to 10-Q and 10-K filings, you can find information about shareholder meetings, executive compensation, beneficial ownership interest, and insider transactions on EDGAR. Company Websites: Look for information the company might share about products or services that can generate revenue, the board of directors, management experience and tenure, and how long the company has been in business. These types of details can help you assess a company's viability and are often included on a company's public website.



Most companies also have investor relations webpages that provide links to their annual reports and required SEC filings. These reports include financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and other important details and disclosures.

Look for information the company might share about products or services that can generate revenue, the board of directors, management experience and tenure, and how long the company has been in business. These types of details can help you assess a company's viability and are often included on a company's public website. Most companies also have investor relations webpages that provide links to their annual reports and required SEC filings. These reports include financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and other important details and disclosures. Other Financial Resources: Manyfinancial newswebsites offer a quick view into a company's financial information, such as their stock price, market capitalization, earnings ratios and dividend history. Understanding performance measures--such as net income, earnings per share and price to earnings ratios--can provide insight into a company's profits or losses, expenses and how it's spending money.



You can also read how professional financial analysts view a stock and how they think it will perform in the near future. The opinion of a public company's projected earnings based on the combined estimates of all equity analysts who cover the stock is also referred to as a consensus estimate. Such projections can provide a helpful benchmark, but keep in mind that they're only estimates and opinions.

Here's a snapshot of what information you can find and where:

Resource What You Can Find FINRA Market Data Center Detailed market data on exchange-traded and OTC equities, options and mutual funds

Corporate action announcements

Recent news stories

Benchmark index information SEC EDGAR Database Financial information and operations of all U.S. publicly traded firms

10-Q and 10-K filings

Shareholder meeting reports

Beneficial ownership

Insider transactions Company Website Annual reports

Board of directors

Management information and tenure

Press releases

Regulatory filings (10-Q and 10-K)

Governance information Other Financial Resources Stock ticker and price

Market capitalization

Performance measures

Analyst estimates

Doing a Deeper Dive

After you've completed comprehensive research on a stock you're interested in, the next step is to assess the company's competitors, as well as others that operate within the same line of business. Understanding the health of an industry, as well as its role in a business cycle, can help you make informed investment decisions. Thoroughly analyzing several companies in the same industry provides insight on not only the company you're interested in and its competitors but also how the industry as a whole is performing. The Global Industry Classification System (GICS) assigns each publicly traded company a sector, industry group, industry and sub-industry, allowing you to identify and compare a firm and its peers.

Additionally, knowing about key economic indicators can provide you with a broader view of data that might be impacting the stock market at a given point in time and how it might be affected in the future. Beyond providing specific company information, FINRA's Market Data Center is also a resource formarket newsand upcoming economic releases.

Performing due diligence for other investment products is important too. For example, bonds have unique features and characteristics that require separate due diligence. Read more about due diligence for bonds.

In addition, before investing, be sure to use FINRA's BrokerCheck tool to research investment professionals and brokerage firms you're considering working with. You can also refer to the SEC's Public Alert: Unregistered Soliciting Entities (PAUSE) site to research intermediaries who might be involved in the solicitation of an investment opportunity without being properly registered. Any entity that solicits U.S. investors to buy or sell stocks or other securities for their own accounts must be registered with the SEC.

Learn more about evaluating stocks and investing.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.