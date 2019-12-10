Stock in Stitch Fix and Agilent Is Gaining as Worry Over Trade Drags on the Dow

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower as investors awaited signs of progress on trade ahead of Sunday, when new tariffs on imports from China are to take effect.

No news wasn’t good news on Monday. Stocks finished at or near their lows for the day as investors awaited more news on the U.S.-China trade negotiations. Some of the doubts carried over into Tuesday, sending overseas stocks and dragging down futures on the main U.S. stock indexes.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, for instance, was down 0.2%. Europe’s FTSE 100 Index fell 1.2%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all off by about 0.4%.

Several stocks were on the move following the release of quarterly earnings as the recent flurry of profit reports winds down.

The online pet-supply retailer Chewy (ticker: CHWY) and the online wardrobe company Stitch Fix (SFIX) both reported higher sales than Wall Street expected, The stocks, however, are moving in opposite directions.

Chewy shares are down about 4% in premarket trading. Traders may be worried about the looming expiration of a ban, or lockup, on sales of stock by insiders, founders and venture capital backers. Stitch shares, on the other hand, are soaring, up 11.1%, in premarket trading after management reported strong quarterly results.

R&D facilitator Agilent Technologies (A) shares were up about 3.2% after news reports indicated activist fund Pershing Square took a stake in the company.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) shares are up as well, by about 3.4%. The Wall Street Journal reported the software provider might combine with antivirus firm McAfee.

Sanofi (SNY) share gained about 4.1%. Management laid out the pharmaceutical company’s growth plans in a press release ahead of an investor event scheduled for Tuesday. In the release, Sanofi said it would stop development on some diabetes and cardiovascular drugs.

Finally, former General Electric (GE) insurance subsidiary Genworth Financial (GNW) shares were up 8.9%. Canadian insurance regulators approved the sale of Genworth’s Canadian business to Brookfield Business Partners.

