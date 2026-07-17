This Stock Has Skyrocketed 125% in 2026 -- and Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Is Loading Up on It

Key Points

Revolution Medicines aims to replace chemotherapy with target treatments.

Its positive Phase 3 findings could pave the way towards its regulatory approval.

Its growth potential is drawing in big investors like Stanley Druckenmiller.

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Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) aims to replace chemotherapy for some of the most aggressive cancers with its targeted treatments. It directly targets the RAS protein -- which feeds the growth of non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers -- by shutting down the hyperactive cellular signals that drive their spread.

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Revolution hasn't generated any revenue, and its flagship treatment, Daraxonrasib, hasn't been approved by the FDA yet. However, positive results from its Phase 3 trial, which nearly doubled the survival rate of patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer, prompted the FDA to grant it Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations.

It's also nearly completed its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched an accelerated review of daraxonrasib this month, putting it on track for a global launch.

Stanley Druckenmiller backs the high-flying stock

Revolution's stock has already risen 125% this year in anticipation of Daraxonrasib's regulatory approvals, but it still has some big backers. In the first quarter of 2026, Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office bought 316,000 shares of Revolution Medicines.

That stake, which was worth $30.6 million at the time of its 13F filing, is now worth $56.6 million. That only accounts for 1%-2% of its equity portfolio, but it's a pretty strong vote of confidence in a pre-revenue biotech company. Revolution is still a speculative biotech play, but it could attract much more attention if its bold bet to replace chemotherapy pays off.

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.