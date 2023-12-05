Stock Futures Slide, Crypto Hype Pauses: Moody's Bearish China Outlook Sparks Risk Off

Tuesday is shaping up to be a risk-off session, with futures trading in the red in premarket trading, while the dollar and Treasuries are the only major asset classes in the green.

Long-term Treasuries, as tracked by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:TLT), are up 0.7% in the premarket, on track to reach levels last seen on Sept. 20.

Investors are flocking to bonds and cash following Moody’s decision to lower China’s credit outlook from stable to negative, while retaining a long-term rating of A1 for the nation’s sovereign bonds. The rating agency also stated that China’s use of fiscal stimulus to support local governments and the ongoing property downturn pose risks to the nation’s economy.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed 1.9% lower at 13-month lows, and the domestic Chinese A50 Index tumbled 1.8%, reaching November 2022 lows, effectively erasing the entire reopening rally.

Risk aversion has also paused the rally on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD), with both scarce assets recording minor losses as of 8:00 AM in New York.

Investors are awaiting the Institute for Supply Management’s survey on the services sector for November and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data, both scheduled for release at 10:00 AM.

US Futures Performance On Tuesday

Futures Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq 100 -0.55% 15,782.25 S&P 500 -0.36% 4,560.18 Dow -0.26% 36,172.28 Russell 2000 -0.11% 1,878.18

In premarket trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) edged down 0.3% to $455.30 and the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 0.47% to $384.49, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, is trading 2% higher, after rising 3.7% on Monday.

Economic Data To Watch The ISM Services PMI is expected to edge slightly higher from 51.8 in October to 52 in November, remaining in an expansionary territory. The number of job openings is forecasted to rise from 9.3 million in September to 9.553 million in October. Stocks In Focus During Premarket US-listed Chinese stocks saw declines in the premarket trading: PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) (down by 2.3%), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) (down by 1.9%), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) (down 1.9%), JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) (down 1.8%) Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:BABA) (down by 1.2%). GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) rose 13%, after reporting better-than-forecasted quarterly results. The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) was 3.2% higher, as the company raised profit guidance. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) saw a 3.5% decline attributed to a pre-release leak of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer on social media. Take-Two has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is set for a 2025 launch, putting to rest earlier speculations of a potential release in the near future.

Read now: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Says Tesla’s Cybertruck A ‘Marketing Machine’ — Foresees Potential Beyond Price Tag

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.