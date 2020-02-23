Stock Futures Are Falling as Coronavirus Spreads

After dropping 228 points on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is looking set for another drop of more than 300 points as coronavirus fears grow.

9:05 p.m. Oh no. Here we go again. After dropping 228 points on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is looking set for another drop of more than 300 points as coronavirus fears grow.

Dow futures have dropped 356 points, or 1.2%, while S&P 500 futures have fallen 1.2%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have slumped 1.6%.

It’s always funny how these things work out. We knew that the disease was spreading. We knew that China’s data were unreliable. We even knew that Apple’s (ticker: AAPL) supply chain would get disrupted by coronavirus. None of those things were a surprise. And yet it took until last week for the market to acknowledge that, Houston, we have a problem.

For JonesTrading’s Michael O’Rourke, last Friday’s drop was due to the market finally realizing that coronavirus would hit the global economy. “On Friday, the market finally began to acknowledge the growing global risk of the COVID-19 outbreak,” he writes. “The weakness of the preliminary Markit PMIs for February finally crystallized the link between the virus and the economic outlook...This weekend, the situation continued to deteriorate as Italy quarantined towns in the Lombardy region around Milan due to a spike in cases.”

The problem, however, may not be coronavirus per se, but the U.S. Federal Reserve, writes Ironsides Macroeconomics’s Barry Knapp. Last week, both the minutes from the last Fed meeting and comments made by Richard Clarida showed that a rate cut in 2020 is no sure thing. With that, the market’s buffer against coronavirus slowdown was severely weakened. That doesn’t mean it is time to dump stocks just yet. “Equity and emerging market investors had a taste of the monetary policy normalization correction we expect to develop when the Fed tapers the $60 billion per month of Treasury bill purchases in 2Q20,” Knapp explains. “It is still too early to reduce risk, but Thursday offered a preview of when the Fed tapers ‘Not QE’.”

