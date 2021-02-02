Stock ETFs Surge for Second Day as Retail Mania Dies Down

Stocks and stock index ETFs surged for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, as concerns about a speculative retail trading slowed and lawmakers moved to passing additional fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 2% higher, as the S&P 500 added 1.7% Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.45%, with week-to-date gains at nearly 4%.

Major stock ETFs are popping on Tuesday as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all higher just before noon EST.

Consecutive daily gains in the key stock indexes and ETFs were likely aided by the reversal in retail traders' fortunes, as GameStop, the video game stock that has been hammering hedge funds with its massive short squeeze organized by a group of retail investors on Reddit, tumbled for the second day.

GameStop Falling to Start the Week

After a meteoric 400% surge last week, GameStop dropped 30% on Monday and plummeted another 50% Tuesday, to have now relinquished over half of its value in two days.

“Inevitably, and as with any technically-driven short squeeze, the Reddit rocket ship ran out of fuel and is now crashing back down to earth,” said Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors. “Upon seeing that gravity still works and fundamentals do matter, other market participants are once again comfortable going back into the market and that’s likely been driving this week’s comeback rally.”

In addition to GameStop, retail traders had been targeting other highly speculative investments. AMC Entertainment tumbled over 35%. Silver futures and ETFs, which had their biggest one-day surge in 11 years Monday, plummeted over 5% Tuesday.

After a tumultuous January, investors and traders are likely more relaxed, feeling that the speculative frenzy is becoming more placid, giving way to a more measured rise in stocks.

However, the collective power of retail investors shows that anything is possible in the markets in the short-term.

“Retail investors are a force to be reckoned with,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “This precise example will fade, and retail investors’ influence will ebb and flow over time. But on a single-name basis, I think it would be prudent for investors to expect attention to flare for certain equities from time to time.”

Obsession with short term trading and market moves is typically counterproductive according to experts.

“Workers who’ve spent decades building a nest egg might look at the meteoric rises of GameStop and other speculative stocks and draw a lesson: Invest in the right company at the right time and make your fortune overnight. It’s the wrong lesson,” reports Neal Templin for Barron’s.

Aside from the recent retail mania, investors are also observing stimulus negotiations in Washington, after congressional Republicans submitted a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan on Sunday.

Biden met with those lawmakers on Monday as congressional Democrats moved toward passing a reconciliation bill without bipartisan support.

