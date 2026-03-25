With the Stock Down Roughly 60% Over the Past 5 Years, Should Investors Buy Nike Before March 31?

Key Points

Nike has been trying to engineer a turnaround.

The stock has not made much progress due to headwinds, some of which are outside of the company's control.

Wall Street analysts will have the opportunity to question management about the business following its earnings release on March 31.

10 stocks we like better than Nike ›

What started as a promising turnaround story for iconic apparel and footwear brand Nike (NYSE: NKE) in late 2024 has somewhat stalled, and investors believe it could take the company several years to show signs of improvement.

In October 2024, Nike pulled longtime veteran Elliott Hill out of retirement to run the company and lead a badly needed turnaround by a brand that has struggled. Roughly 1.5 years later, Nike's stock is down about 60% over the past five years, as investors are already showing signs of frustration.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

If you're looking for a catalyst, March 31 is the next potential one, when the company reports results. Does it make sense to buy the stock before then?

Why Nike has struggled

Prior to Hill's rehiring, Nike struggled as competition in the luxury footwear and apparel space heated up, with large brands like Lululemon and more personalized brands built by famous athletes, such as Roger Federer's On.

Nike also focused too much on online promotions, straying from its previously popular wholesale strategy. Many consumers and investors also felt like the company had not paid enough attention to the brand or product innovation.

While Hill sought to restore this confidence, the company also faced issues beyond its control. For instance, President Donald Trump's tariffs have affected Nike, which makes most of its products in non-U.S. countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, and China. In the company's most recent earnings report last year, management said it expects tariffs to result in $1.5 billion in additional costs and to lower the company's gross margin by 1.2% in the current fiscal year.

Should you buy Nike prior to March 31?

March 31 is a big day because Nike will report its 2026 fiscal third-quarter earnings results after the close of trading. Shortly after this, management will host anearnings callwith Wall Street analysts to review the quarter's results and answer questions.

Analysts' consensus estimates suggest Nike will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 on revenue of $11.22 billion. This suggests a significant year-over-year decline in EPS, with revenue roughly flat, so not exactly the kind of results one would hope to see in a turnaround story.

Any guidance provided by management will also be important. Analysts currently expect Nike to post $2.37 EPS in its fiscal year 2027 on revenue of about $48.6 billion, which would represent a significant EPS improvement and some revenue growth as well.

In the upcoming earnings report, investors will be focused on how the turnaround plan is progressing, how consumers are responding to Nike's new products, the current conditions in China, a key market for Nike, and what to expect on tariffs and gross margins moving forward. Investing is never about just one day, but investors will be watching.

Recently, BTIG analyst Robert Drbul issued a research report on Nike, maintaining a buy rating but lowering his price target from $100 per share to $90. This still implies significant upside for the stock, which traded around $53 per share as of this writing. While Drbul acknowledged the challenging environment for Nike, he also said he sees evidence that Hill and management are acting quickly to help stabilize margins and improve performance.

According to Drbul, Nike has taken actions such as shrinking the corporate structure at subsidiary Converse, implementing automation into its distribution facilities in Memphis, and naming new leaders in China, all of which should help reset the business.

Trading at about 34 times forward earnings, Nike stock trades right around its five-year average, although that's seemingly due to a drop in its earnings power over the years.

Ultimately, I wouldn't try to trade around Nike's upcoming earnings report on a short-term basis because it's difficult to predict what the company will report and how investors will react. However, there is a strong case for patient investors who think long-term. Hill has had to deal with difficulties, including tariffs and the recent conflict in Iran.

The stock now carries a 3% dividend yield, and earnings could be reaching an inflection point. However, I'll stress that this is likely still a multiyear effort to make real progress.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

Before you buy stock in Nike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,325!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,074,070!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.