Stock Buybacks an Issue as Berkshire Gets Set to Report Earnings

Berkshire Hathaway’s stock-buyback activity in the third quarter could overshadow the company’s operating earnings, which are expected to be up about 5% relative to the year-earlier period. The company is due to release results on Saturday.

Some of the company’s fans have been disappointed with the pace of Berkshire’s repurchases under the company’s expanded authority and would like to see more-aggressive buybacks as a signal that CEO Warren Buffett views the shares as undervalued.

The company’s Class A shares (ticker: BRKA), which rose $1,560, or 0.5%, Monday to $319,055, have gained 4% this year, far behind the 23% total return on the S&P 500 index, which closed at a record on Monday. The more-liquid class B shares ended Monday at $212.86, up 98 cents. This is one Berkshire’s worst years of relative performance during Buffett’s 54 years at the helm of the company.

Barclays analyst Jay Gelb projects that Berkshire repurchased $500 million of stock in the third quarter, below the pace in the first half of 2019, when the company bought back $2.1 billion. Berkshire’s stock buybacks are running at rate of less than 1% of the company’s market value of $521 billion. Berkshire stock could rally if the company shows repurchases of $2 billion or more in the third quarter.

Many Berkshire fans had hoped the annual buyback pace would run at $10 billion or more, given Berkshire’s earnings power of $25 billion annually, the lack of a dividend, and the company’s growing cash hoard that totaled $122 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Buffett, writing in Berkshire’s 2018 annual report, stated that “it is likely that—over time—Berkshire will be a significant repurchaser of its shares.” However, there hasn’t been much evidence of that. Buffett and Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger got expanded authority to repurchase Berkshire stock in the summer of 2018. Before that, repurchases could occur at a price of no more than 1.2 times book value. Buffett loves aggressive repurchases at companies in which Berkshire is an investor, such as Wells Fargo (WFC), Apple (AAPL) and Bank of America (BAC), but he has been lukewarm to them at Berkshire.

Berkshire shares now are trading cheaply relative to its valuation in recent years. It fetches an estimated 1.3 times book value of nearly $242,000 on Sept. 30, an estimate that comes from Barclays’ Gelb.

Berkshire’s third-quarter operating earnings are projected at $4,378 per Class A share, up 5% from the $4,186 a year earlier, according to Bloomberg. Gelb has a below-consensus estimate of $4,127 a share, based on expectations of lower insurance profit. Reported earnings are likely to exceed operating profit because Berkshire now needs to reflect changes in the value of its equity portfolio in its quarterly results and the stock market rose nearly 2% in the third quarter.

Gelb projects a roughly 3% gain in Berkshire’s book value relative to the second quarter, helped by gains in the stock market. Berkshire’s equity portfolio of roughly $200 billion lately has been bolstered by gains in Apple, the largest holding, and the banking sector, where Buffett has a large exposure through stocks including Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Buffett has said repeatedly that investors shouldn’t focus on a single quarter’s results and instead evaluate the company’s profits over multiple years. As a result, there tends to be little market reaction to the company’s quarterly results. The buyback activity could therefore be the focus this weekend.

