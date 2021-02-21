Stock analysts downgrade Brazil's Petrobras shares after CEO change

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Analysts at XP Inc XP.O, Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA and Banco BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA have downgraded shares of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras after it announced a CEO change.

In notes to clients sent on Sunday, XP downgraded the shares to sell, Bradesco to underperform and BTG Pactual, to neutral.

XP analysts said investing in Petrobras is no longer defensible after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's sudden decision to replace CEO Roberto Castello Branco. "There are risks to the company's independence and ability to continue pricing its fuel to international parity".

Bolsonaro first announced the nomination of former General Joaquim Silva e Luna to replace current Branco to head Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, on social media after the market close Friday.

BTG Pactual analysts said the former premises for value creation, such as fuel international price parity and sale of 50% of its refineries were at risk. "With (...) the decision by contolling shareholder to request the substitution of the CEO, we no longer have the confidence that those pillars will stand".

(Reporting by Paula Laier; Editing by Kim Coghill)

