Financial Sector Update for 03/12/2024: NYCB, HGTY, VCTR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% lower.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) was up more than 3% after saying it has closed its deal for a $1.05 billion capital infusion from investors including Liberty Strategic Capital, Hudson Bay Capital Management and Reverence Capital Partners.

Hagerty (HGTY) was almost 3% higher after it reported a narrowed Q4 adjusted loss as revenue increased during the period.

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) was advancing by almost 5% after it reported assets under management of about $164.86 billion at the end of February, up from $160.17 billion at the end of the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.