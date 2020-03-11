Stock Alert; Valero Energy Tumbles 5%

(RTTNews) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) shares are trading almost 5 percent lower. The global oil markets were in a tailspin after the OPEC crash. Oil and crude hit multi-year low in the recent days. Currently VLO is at $57.56, down 4.78 percent, compared to its previous close of $60.45. The shares have been trending lower from December, 2019. The global manufacturer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products maker is expected to report its first quarter earnings on April 23, 2020.

