Stock Alert TRI Pointe Group Touches New High After Earnings Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of residential construction company TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) are gaining more than 6% Wednesday morning following better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The stock touched a new high of $18.48 and is currently trading at $18.30.

Net income for the fourth quarter increased to $118.0 million, or $0.85 per share, from $99.4 million, or $0.70 per share in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting $0.70 per share.

Home sales revenue for the quarter also rose to $1.138 billion from $1.121 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The company announced a new share buy-back program of up to $200 million of common stock through March 31, 2021.

"We enter 2020 with a lot of momentum, aided by a strong economy, favorable industry fundamentals and a great product portfolio. In addition, we begin the year with 31% more homes in backlog than we did at the beginning of 2019. These positives, coupled with our strong balance sheet, strategic focus and unique corporate culture, have us excited for the future of TRI Pointe Group," said TRI Pointe Group Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.