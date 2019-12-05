Stock Alert- TAL Education Group (TAL) Stock Sets New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of China's TAL Education Group (TAL) set a new all-time high of $46.15, despite a not-so-great eps number in its recent quarterly release.

In its recent Q2 report, the K-12 (the period from before year before first-grade through high school senior year) after-school tutoring services provider said its adjusted eps dropped to 2 cents per share, despite a 33.8% year-over-year rise in revenues to $936.6 million. The company attributed strong and widely-distributed growth of its small class business, as well as continued scaling up of online courses for its revenue performance.

The company also said it expects Q3 revenues of $826.2 million to $843.8 million, representing a 41% to 44% increase from last year.

TAL is expanding into new cities in China, entering 12 locations in the second quarter, bringing its current geographic coverage to 69 cities across China. Government's support of online education and the company's expansion plans seem to help the stock.

