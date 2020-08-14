Stock Alert; Mesoblast Spikes On Favorable FDA Vote On RYONCIL

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Ltd. (MESO) shares are surging on Friday morning as the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee of the FDA voted in favor of Mesoblast's remestemcel-L or RYONCIL in pediatric patients with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease. Currently, the shares are at $16.61, up 44.47 percent from the previous close of $11.81.

The provider of cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases said RYONCIL has been accepted for priority review by the FDA with an action date of September 30, 2020 and plans to launch RYONCIL in the United States in 2020, if approved.

There is no approved therapy for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in vulnerable children under 12 years old where

