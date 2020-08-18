Stock Alert; Bloom Energy Shares Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) shares are trading more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning, though there were no announcements from the company to influence the stock movement.

Currently, the shares are at $15.26, up 7.09 percent from the previous close of $14.25. For the 52 week period, the stock has traded in a range of $2.44 to $19.67 on average volume of 4,578,742.

Earlier on August 11, Bloom Energy has announced the successful completion of pricing of $200 green convertible Senior Notes offering Shares have been bullish since then.

