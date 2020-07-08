Stock Alert : Shift4 Payments Spikes 7%

(RTTNews) - Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) shares continue to gain since it announced on Monday that its merchant transaction volume is on the rise, despite COVID-19 pandemic.

The integrated payment processing and technology solutions provider said 43 states had 10 percent or above their transaction volumes from the last week in May. The volumes bounced back from its lows in late March.

The shares are currently at $46.58, up 7.18 percent from its previous close of $45.89. On Tuesday, shares closed on a volume of 1,804,400, above its average volume of 1,386,509.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.