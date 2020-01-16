Stock Alert : Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Shares On The Move After ICR Presentation

(RTTNews) - Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), which calls itself to a modern day "roadside" burger stand, has seen its shares rise nearly 14% in the last couple of days, subsequent to a presentation at the 22nd Annual ICR Conference on January 14.

In its presentation, the company said it is bringing back the classic ShackMeister Burger to its locations across the U.S., between January and March. Crispy shallots and ShackSauce on a 100% Angus beef cheeseburger is what makes the critically-acclaimed and award-winning ShackMeister a hot favorite among burger-buffs.

The burger chain is also planning to roll out Hot Chick'n & Hot Chick'n Bites, the spicy versions of core chicken offerings, sometime around mid-year. A Veggie ShackBurger created with 13 vegetables, herbs and grains is also in the works with a limited market test planned for later this year.

The company stated at the conference that its POS integration with delivery partner Grubhub was completed and approximately 40% of Shake Shacks were now exclusively on Grubhub.

The count of Shack units, including company-operated and licensed restaurants, has more than tripled in the last 5 years, growing from 75 in 2015 to 274 in 2019. Shake Shack expects this number to reach 334 to 341 in 2020, representing a 35% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) from 2015.

The stock (SHAK) closed yesterday's trade at $68.44 on an unusually high volume of 11.48 million shares, vs. average volume of 1.66 million, but still way off its 52-week high of $105.84 reached in early September last year.

