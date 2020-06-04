Stock Alert : Kezar Life Up 89%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) are surging on morning trade. Wednesday, the company said it is evaluating the safety and tolerability of KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus and without nephritis.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company noted that improvements were seen across seven measures of disease activity and experienced a greater than 50 percent reduction in proteinuria, a biomarker of disease severity. The shares gapped up at open and currently trading at a six-month peak, on a volume of 9,926,432, while its average volume is 234,760. The shares are currently at $8.42, up 89.26 percent from its previous close of $4.47.

