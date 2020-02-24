Markets
CTB

Stock Alert : Cooper Tire & Rubber Edges Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (CTB) are gaining, after gapping up at open. CTB is currently trading at $27.40, up 2.16 percent from its previous close of $26.82. The shares have been trading in a range of $22.46 - $33.65 over the past 52-week period.

The company has reported profit of $51.26 million compared to loss of $419 thousands in the prior. However, net sales and unit volume declined for the fourth quarter. Net sales for the quarter were $750 million down from $770.49 million in the prior year. Looking ahead, the company expects a modest increase in global volume from 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular