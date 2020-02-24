Stock Alert : Cooper Tire & Rubber Edges Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (CTB) are gaining, after gapping up at open. CTB is currently trading at $27.40, up 2.16 percent from its previous close of $26.82. The shares have been trading in a range of $22.46 - $33.65 over the past 52-week period.

The company has reported profit of $51.26 million compared to loss of $419 thousands in the prior. However, net sales and unit volume declined for the fourth quarter. Net sales for the quarter were $750 million down from $770.49 million in the prior year. Looking ahead, the company expects a modest increase in global volume from 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.