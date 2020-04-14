Stock Alert:Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Touches New High

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) touched a new high of $49.27 on Monday, April 13, before closing at $49.10, up 4.91%.

Monday, Dr. Reddy's launched Invista for the treatment of chronic accelerated or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase and newly diagnosed in chronic phase adult patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in India.

Invista is a formulation of Dasatinib that is bio equivalent to the innovator brand. Indian Patent on Bristol-Myers-Squibb's Dasatinib was expired on April 12.

Dr.Reddy's has been ticking up from March 18, after touching 52-week low of $33.33. It has gained nearly 50% in less than a month

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.