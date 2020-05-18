Markets
CVX

Stock Alert:Chevron Gains More Than 4%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) shares are up more than 4 percent as U.S. stocks opened higher on positive news on vaccine development and hopes of economic recovery. The stock has been trying to make a comeback after a deep fall on March 23 due to the oil crash. Currently, the shares are at $91.72, up $4.38 percent from its previous close of $87.87. The stock gapped up at open on Monday.

Shares of the oil and gas integrated major have been trading below its 200-day moving average for the last several weeks. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $51.60 to $127.00 on average volume of 15,684,749.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular