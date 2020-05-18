Stock Alert:Chevron Gains More Than 4%

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) shares are up more than 4 percent as U.S. stocks opened higher on positive news on vaccine development and hopes of economic recovery. The stock has been trying to make a comeback after a deep fall on March 23 due to the oil crash. Currently, the shares are at $91.72, up $4.38 percent from its previous close of $87.87. The stock gapped up at open on Monday.

Shares of the oil and gas integrated major have been trading below its 200-day moving average for the last several weeks. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $51.60 to $127.00 on average volume of 15,684,749.

