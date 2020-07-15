Stock Alert: Zynex Slips 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical technology company Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) are falling more than 10% Wednesday morning at $23.13. It has traded in the range of $7.12- $29.73.

Tuesday, the company has priced its previously-announced 2.5 million stock offering at $22 per share for gross proceeds of about $27.5 million.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to expand its sales force and marketing activities, launching its blood volume monitor, and for other general purposes.

