Stock Alert: ZW Data Action Technologies Gains 24%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) are rising more than 27% Thursday morning after it is selected as a key agent for merchant advertising in 2021 by Chinese internet security company, 360 Security Technology Inc.

ZW Data has been maintaining a long-term cooperative relationship with 360 Company in various fields. Through this key agent arrangement, the companies plan to extend their relationship to in-depth and close cooperation for precision merchant advertising on digitized platform. It is also expected to provide more secured data-driven and digital monitoring solutions to the merchant clients.

The companies expect that the cooperation will create a potential affiliate income of $5 million for 2021.

CNET, currently at $2.85, has been trading in the range of $0.54- $4.75.

