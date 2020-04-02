Stock Alert: Zuora Up More Than 2%

(RTTNews) - Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) shares are rising as the company announced the launch of the Subscribed Strategy Group or SSG. Shares are currently at $7.99, up 2.17 percent from its previous close of $7.82. The enterprise software company's shares have been down since mid-March as it projected a loss for the first quarter lower than analysts' expectations. Further, the coronavirus pandemic also has hurt the shares.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $6.21-$23.04 on an average volume of 1,522,420.

