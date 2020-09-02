Stock Alert: Zuora Touches New 52-week High Ahead Of Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) are gaining more than 6 percent or $0.93 in Wednesday's morning trade at $16.17, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $17.79.

California-based Zuora is a provider of cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company is scheduled to report its financial results for the second quarter after the close of market on Wednesday, September 2.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.07 per share for the quarter on revenues of $73.47 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zuora has traded in a range of $6.21 to $17.79 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.