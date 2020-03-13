Markets
ZUO

Stock Alert: Zuora Down 19% On Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) are currently losing nearly 19% on Friday trading after the cloud-based software company's outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations. Zuora expects first-quarter loss of $0.11 to $0.10 per share on revenue of $70.5 million to $73 million. Analysts on average polled by Thomson Reuters, currently estimate loss of $0.09 per share and revenues of $74.21 million. For the full year, the company expects a loss of $0.29 to $0.25 per share on revenue of $300 million to $307 million for the year. The consensus estimate is for a loss of $0.27 per share on revenues of $323.06 million.

Zora also said its Chief Financial Officer Tyler Sloat has resigned, effective April 5 for a position outside the company. The U.S stock market bounced back today as Wall Street recovered some of the losses suffered in the previous session. ZUO is currently trading at $7.00, down $1.59 or 18.51%, on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZUO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular